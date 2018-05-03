Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Snags second save in two nights
Jeffress allowed just one hit and one walk over two scoreless frames to pick up his second save Wednesday against Cincinnati.
With Josh Hader still unavailable after his eight-strikeout masterpiece Monday, Jeffress was called upon for his second multi-inning save in the past two nights. Jeffress has allowed just one run all season, back on April 6 against the Cubs. The Brewers are off Thursday, so expect Hader to be back and ready for closing action again by Friday's series opener. Especially after Corey Knebel's return from the disabled list this month, Jeffress will spend most of his time serving as a fireman in the middle innings. His fantasy stock will still be worth watching in this role, though -- he could vulture some wins in the fifth and sixth innings, and thus far, he has been an absolute buzzsaw on the rate stats, with a brilliant 0.51 ERA and 0.74 WHIP over 17.2 innings.
