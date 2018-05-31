Jeffress snapped a 23-appearance scoreless streak Wednesday but did pick up his fifth win of the season in the Brewers' victory over the Cardinals.

Jeffress served up a home run to the first batter he faced in the seventh inning and also gave up an unearned run later in the frame, which were just the second and third runs scored with him on the mound all season, and the first since April 6. While Jeffress' streak was broken, the Brewers tacked on two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh inning to reclaim the lead and give him win No. 5 on the year, and his ERA still sits at a minuscule 0.62 over 29 innings.