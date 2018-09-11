Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Strikes out two en route to 11th save
Jeffress worked around a walk with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 11th save of the season Monday against the Cubs.
Working with a one-run lead, Jeffress walked the tying man aboard with two outs. He bounced back with his second strikeout of the inning to close out yet another win for the Brewers. Corey Knebel earned the save Sunday with Jeffress resting, but the latter came straight back for his third save in as many appearances. Knebel could be inching closer to reclaiming his previous role before the end of the regular season, but however the club decides to deploy the two right-handers, along with dominant lefty Josh Hader, they will have perhaps the best combination of late-inning arms in baseball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....