Jeffress worked around a walk with a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 11th save of the season Monday against the Cubs.

Working with a one-run lead, Jeffress walked the tying man aboard with two outs. He bounced back with his second strikeout of the inning to close out yet another win for the Brewers. Corey Knebel earned the save Sunday with Jeffress resting, but the latter came straight back for his third save in as many appearances. Knebel could be inching closer to reclaiming his previous role before the end of the regular season, but however the club decides to deploy the two right-handers, along with dominant lefty Josh Hader, they will have perhaps the best combination of late-inning arms in baseball.