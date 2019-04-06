Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Targeting mid-April return
Jeffress (shoulder) is on track to return during the Brewers' next homestand, which begins on April 15, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress still has some work to do on his rehab assignment, but the Brewers have set a general target, barring setbacks. He could pick up some saves when he returns with Corey Knebel out for the year for Tommy John surgery.
