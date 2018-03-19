Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throwing well this spring
Jeffress has not allowed an earned run through four appearances this spring.
Jeffress has had the most success in his career with the Brewers, which led him to re-sign with the club during the offseason. He will likely be part of the Brewers' late-inning mix when the regular season begins, but he will work as part of a group of relievers rather than operate as a true setup man.
