Jeffress has not allowed an earned run through four appearances this spring.

Jeffress has had the most success in his career with the Brewers, which led him to re-sign with the club during the offseason. He will likely be part of the Brewers' late-inning mix when the regular season begins, but he will work as part of a group of relievers rather than operate as a true setup man.

