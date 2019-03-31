Jeffress (shoulder) threw an inning in extended spring training and is expected to throw again on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jeffress continues to progress in rehabbing his shoulder, and if things go as planned, he may begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A San Antonio later this week. Assuming he can return to his normal velocity and shows no other ill-effects due to the injury, Jeffress figures to be in the mix for saves in Milwaukee.