Jeffress (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Jeffress is working back from a shoulder injury and appears to remain on track for a mid-to-late April return. With the news of Corey Knebel (elbow) likely being sidelined for an extended time, Jeffress could be in line for some save opportunities when he is ready to return to action, unless the Brewers decide to go big and sign Craig Kimbrel.

More News
Our Latest Stories