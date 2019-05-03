Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Throws two scoreless frames
Jeffress tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's loss to the Rockies.
Jeffress allowed an earned run in each of his previous two outings, but he was sharp Thursday, retiring all six of the batters he faced, one via strikeout. Jeffress has still not been added to the Brewers' late-inning mix since making his debut April 17, but his fastball sat at 93/94 Thursday for the second outing in a row, so he could be close to being back to the form that earned him a spot in his first All-Star Game a year ago.
