Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: To make final rehab appearance
Jeffress (shoulder) will make his last rehab outing Saturday and is expected to be activated from the injured list for Milwaukee's upcoming homestand, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jeffress will need to make it through one more rehab outing at Triple-A San Antonio before coming off the injured list. As one of Milwaukee's more reliable options out of the bullpen a season ago, the right-hander's return will be a welcome sight for a group that's struggled early in the 2019 campaign. Jeffress figures to eventually slot in as a setup man behind Josh Hader, although skipper Craig Counsell may deploy him in a few low-leverage situations to start.
