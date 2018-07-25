Jeffress tossed a scoreless seventh inning in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals.

Jeffress did serve up two hits Tuesday for the fourth straight outing, but he was able to wiggle off the hook and record two punchouts, the second which came at the conclusion of an intense showdown with talented Nationals youngster Juan Soto. After making his first All-Star team this year, Jeffress will continue seeing action in key spots for the Brewers.

