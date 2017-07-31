Jeffress was traded to the Brewers on Monday for minor-league RHP Tayler Scott, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jeffress will return to the Brewers after being traded to the Rangers alongside Jonathan Lucroy just last season. The 29-year-old has struggled to a 5.31 ERA and 1.67 WHIP through 40.2 innings of relief this season, but he'll add some much needed depth to a weak Milwaukee bullpen. He posted a 2.22 ERA through 44.2 innings with the Brew Crew last season before being traded, so he'll look to return to that form as he rejoins the team that drafted him in the first round in 2006.