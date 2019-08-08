Jeffress tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.

Wednesday's outing snapped a five-appearance streak over which Jeffress allowed at least one earned run in each game, and nine earned runs in all. He has not nearly as effective as he was last season, but he owned a 3.63 ERA as recently as July 21, so he may simply have hit a rough patch. Jeffress' struggles have kept him out of the late-inning mix of late, but if Wednesday's outing is the start of a turnaround, he could still get back in there before the season comes to a close.

