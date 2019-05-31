Jeffress threw two scoreless innings and struck out two batters in Thursday's victory over the Pirates.

Jeffress got a scare earlier in the week when he caught a line drive that just missed his head, but he was no worse for the wear after, and did not seem affected at all in Thursday's outing. Jeffress has thrown five scoreless frames in a row, and now owns a 2.55 ERA on the season. While he has been effective, he continues working in a different role than he held most of last year -- when he was mainly setup man or closer -- entering before the eighth inning in seven straight outings.