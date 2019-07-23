Jeffress blew his third save of the season in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Reds.

With Josh Hader unavailable, Jeffress was called upon to close out Monday's game after the Brewers dramatically took a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning thanks to a Tyler Saladino grand slam. However, Jeffress was unable to shut the door, serving up a two-run, two-out home run to Eugenio Suarez. Despite Monday's results, expect Jeffress to continue working primarily in a setup role in front of Hader.