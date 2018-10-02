Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Wasn't available Monday
Jeffress wasn't available to pitch in Monday's game against the Cubs due to undisclosed reasons, but he'll be ready to go for divisional series starting Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Jeffress was in uniform and at the game, but he wasn't an option to pitch out of the bullpen in the tiebreaker for the division. Both manager Craig Counsell and general manager David Stearns said Jeffress would be a full participant for the divisional series, so he'll resume his high-leverage relief role at the start of the postseason.
