Jeffress (shoulder) will not be activated from the injured list Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell indicated over the weekend that Jeffress would be activated either Monday or Tuesday, depending on the team's bullpen needs. The veteran right hander figures to assume a high-leverage relief role once healthy, though the Brewers could ease him back into action with lower-leverage work.

