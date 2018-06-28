Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Working through recent hiccups
Jeffress recorded one out and no other statistics in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
Jeffress retired the only batter manager Craig Counsell wanted him to face, but the Brewers could not hold the lead after that. Jeffress allowed three earned runs over his three previous outings, but he still owns a 3.00 ERA and 13:3 K:BB over nine innings in June.
