Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Works in setup role
Jeffress recorded his first hold of the season with a perfect eighth inning in Monday's victory over the Nationals.
Jeffress has mainly filled a middle relief role since making his season debut April 17, but his velocity has increased of late, which has led manager Craig Counsell to start using him in key spots again. He took another step with his fastball Monday, sitting at 94 and touching 95 mph, and it's likely he will remain part of the Brewers' late-inning mix moving forward, along with Josh Hader and Junior Guerra.
