Brewers' Jesse Winker: Out of lineup Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Winker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against the Rockies.
Winker takes a seat against southpaw Kyle Freeland and Colorado on Wednesday. Rowdy Tellez will be the designated hitter and hit fifth while Luke Voit gets the start and first base and hits sixth.
