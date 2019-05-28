Aguilar is starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Twins.

Aguilar hasn't drawn a start since May 18 due to his struggles at the dish, but with a southpaw set to toe the rubber Tuesday night, he'll get a shot to rejoin the lineup. He's slashing .195/.307/.297 with three homers and 22 RBI through 48 games this season.

