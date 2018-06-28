Aguilar went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

His sixth-inning shot off Danny Duffy put the first run of the game on the board, giving Aguilar 18 homers on the year as he continues to pad his new career high. The 27-year-old has been on a tear in June, smacking nine home runs with 22 RBI and a .300 batting average (21-for-70) over 20 games, and not even the return of Eric Thames has been able to dislodge Aguilar from the starting lineup most days.