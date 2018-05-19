Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Blasts two homers against Twins
Aguilar homered twice, scored three runs and drove in three in a 3-for-4 game with a walk Friday against the Twins.
Aguilar was scuffling a bit heading into Friday's game, as he was just 4-for-22 with nine strikeouts in his last five games. He exploded in a big way Friday with his first multi-hit game since May 2 against Cincinnati and his first multi-homer game of the season. Aguilar's line is up to an eye-popping .326/.396/.558. Expect him to be the major playing time beneficiary in Ryan Braun's absence. He now has a whopping 21 home runs in just 374 at-bats as a Brewer, so he could be a major source of power with consistent playing time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart