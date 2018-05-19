Aguilar homered twice, scored three runs and drove in three in a 3-for-4 game with a walk Friday against the Twins.

Aguilar was scuffling a bit heading into Friday's game, as he was just 4-for-22 with nine strikeouts in his last five games. He exploded in a big way Friday with his first multi-hit game since May 2 against Cincinnati and his first multi-homer game of the season. Aguilar's line is up to an eye-popping .326/.396/.558. Expect him to be the major playing time beneficiary in Ryan Braun's absence. He now has a whopping 21 home runs in just 374 at-bats as a Brewer, so he could be a major source of power with consistent playing time.