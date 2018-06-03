Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Busts out with three hits
Aguilar went 3-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-0 win over the White Sox.
Aguilar was mired in a 1-for-17 slump prior to Saturday's game, and responded with his sixth three-hit game of the year. The 27-year-old has a .310/.381/.572 slash line with 10 home runs and 32 RBI in 145 at-bats as he continues his stellar season.
