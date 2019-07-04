Aguilar remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

Aguilar has made only two starts over the Brewers' past 15 games, a clear indication that manager Craig Counsell views Eric Thames as the team's everyday first baseman. With a .203 average and five home runs in 209 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has been one of the more disappointing fantasy contributors based on where he went in drafts and auctions this spring.