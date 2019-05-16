Aguilar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Aguilar looks to be on the outs for a full-time gig in late April, but he's since heated up at the plate and is currently in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak. Eric Thames will check in at first base in what merely amounts to a maintenance day for Aguilar, who had started five of the past six days.

