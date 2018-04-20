Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Continues producing at plate
Aguilar went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Aguilar is tearing the cover off the ball early this season, posting a .414/.485/.552 slash line over 15 games. That type of showing would typically earn a player more at-bats, but that will be difficult for Aguilar, as both Eric Thames and Ryan Braun are ahead of him on the depth chart at first base. Aguilar would have a chance to see more playing time if Braun's sore calf continues to be a problem and/or Domingo Santana's slow start is extended -- assuming Braun would see more outfield time in that scenario -- but even then, Aguilar would be on the short side of a first-base platoon with Thames, so it's unlikely he will play regularly enough at any point to be a factor in many season-long fantasy formats. Those playing in daily formats should feel free to make note of his career .856 OPS against left-handers though.
