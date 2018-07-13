Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Aguilar simply can't be stopped right now. He has five long balls in his last seven games and 15 since the start of June, raising his OPS from .901 to 1.019 during that span. The 28-year-old slugger recently won the NL All-Star Final Vote and he continues to show why.