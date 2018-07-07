Aguiler went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Braves.

His third-inning blast off Mike Foltynewicz was the 20th of the season for Aguilar and 11th since the beginning of June. The 28-year-old now boasts a .307/.365/.618 slash line on the year as he continues to stake a strong claim on full-time duty at first base for the Brewers.