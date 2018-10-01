Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Crushes 35th homer
Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and three RBI to help the Brewers to a 12-0 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.
It was the cherry on top of what has been a remarkable breakout campaign for the 28-year-old, who mashed 35 homers and drove in 108 runs this season. Aguilar also had a robust .275/.352/.541 slash line and now has an .838 OPS over 820 career at-bats at the big-league level, leaving little reason to believe that he won't be able to perform at a similar rate next season.
