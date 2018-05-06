Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Day off Sunday
Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Aguilar has made four consecutive starts at first base, getting extra playing time while Ryan Braun was nursing a calf injury. He's had three base hits, including one home run, over that span, but will give way to Braun at first for the series finale.
