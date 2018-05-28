Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.

Aguilar blasted a three-run home run off Zack Wheeler in the third inning, his ninth of the season. He has now homered in consecutive games, which comes after he homered in three consecutive games one week ago. Given his recent performance it's hard to imagine how the Brewers will be able to force him out of the lineup, even when Eric Thames (thumb) is ready to return from the disabled list.