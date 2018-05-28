Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Drives in four
Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Mets.
Aguilar blasted a three-run home run off Zack Wheeler in the third inning, his ninth of the season. He has now homered in consecutive games, which comes after he homered in three consecutive games one week ago. Given his recent performance it's hard to imagine how the Brewers will be able to force him out of the lineup, even when Eric Thames (thumb) is ready to return from the disabled list.
More News
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Drives in three•
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Should keep primary duties at first base•
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: On bench Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Homers for third consecutive game•
-
Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Blasts two homers against Twins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...