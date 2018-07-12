Aguilar went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Marlins.

His two-run two-bagger in the eighth inning sent the game into extras, but the Brewers couldn't complete the comeback. Aguilar, who is headed for his first All-Star Game appearance, now boasts a .307/.375/.638 slash line on the season.