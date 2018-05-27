Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Aguilar's solo home run in the third inning was his eighth of the season and fifth in eight games. He also added a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to contribute to the Brewers' big offensive showing Saturday. Despite Ryan Braun returning to the lineup, Aguilar has kept everyday playing time and has continued to swing a hot bat, making him a viable option in all league formats in the short-term.