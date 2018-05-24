Aguilar went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Aguilar put the Brewers up 1-0 with an RBI single in the first inning and helped the team reclaim the lead with a two-RBI single in the fourth frame. The first baseman is now hitting an impressive .288/.355/.606 with six homers and 15 RBI across 18 games this month. While Aguilar will likely lose out on some occasional starts with Ryan Braun is back from the disabled list, his bat is proving it deserves to be in the lineup regularly.