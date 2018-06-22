Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Drives in two
Aguilar went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Cardinals.
Aguilar benefited from a defensive miscue by Marcell Ozuna in the first inning, when Ozuna misjudged a deep flyball and allowed it to fall in for a double. It was Aguilar's 12th two-bagger of the season and brought his RBI total up to 47. He has made the case for continued playing time amid a crowded lineup by going 9-for-21 with three home runs, 10 RBI and four runs scored since Eric Thames (thumb) returned from the disabled list.
