Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Faces battle for roster spot
Aguilar could have a tough time making the team this spring, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Aguilar hit well for the Brewers in a part-time role last season, putting up a .265/.331/.505 line in 311 plate appearances. Milwaukee's acquisitions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich have a knock-on effect on the rest of the roster, though, as Ryan Braun may now play a large number of games at first base. With Eric Thames already the starter at the position, that leaves very little playing time for Aguilar, and the Brewers could elect to keep other players with more positional flexibility on the bench.
