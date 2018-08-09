Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Aguilar got the Brewers on the board early, smashing a three-run shot in the first inning to start a back-to-back-to-back home run sequence. The 28-year-old has gone deep in consecutive games and ranks among the top five in the National League in both home runs (28) and RBI (82).