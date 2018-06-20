Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Goes deep Tuesday
Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Aguilar provided all of the Brewers' offense Tuesday, muscling a two-run homer off of Jameson Taillon in the first inning and ripping an RBI double in his next at-bat in the third. The first baseman is now slashing a superb .298/.363/.580 with 14 homers and 45 RBI on the year. He has started four of the seven games since fellow first baseman Eric Thames returned from the disabled list on June 12.
