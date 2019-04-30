Aguilar went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in a 5-1 win over the Rockies on Monday.

It took Aguilar 26 games to hit his first homer, but it only took him one more at-bat to blast his second home run. It was a welcome sight as the 28-year-old has been stuck in an eight-game hitless streak. It's been a dreadful start as he has a .156/.241/.260 slash line through 89 plate appearances this season.