Aguilar is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.

Aguilar is in the midst of a brutal slump, going 0-for-16 over his last five appearances to drop his season average to .111. As such, he'll take a seat for Wednesday's series finale in an effort to clear his head and get him going at the dish. Eric Thames is starting at first base and hitting seventh in this one.

