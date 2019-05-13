Aguilar will sit Monday against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

Aguilar had started three straight games at first base, but all three came against lefties. He's back on the bench in favor of Eric Thames with a righty on the mound. Aguilar opened the season hitting .123/.217/.151 through his first 25 games but has a .364/.476/.697 line over his last 12.

