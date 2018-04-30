Aguilar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Reds broadcaster Jim Day reports.

Aguilar will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Reds after going 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday. This is the second time since Eric Thames (thumb) laded on the DL that Aguilar has opened on the bench against a southpaw, with manager Craig Counsell once again giving Domingo Santana a start in right field while pushing Ryan Braun to first base. Still, he figures to see a good amount of starts until Thames is healthy so long as continues to see the ball well.