Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Heads to bench Monday
Aguilar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Reds broadcaster Jim Day reports.
Aguilar will head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Reds after going 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday. This is the second time since Eric Thames (thumb) laded on the DL that Aguilar has opened on the bench against a southpaw, with manager Craig Counsell once again giving Domingo Santana a start in right field while pushing Ryan Braun to first base. Still, he figures to see a good amount of starts until Thames is healthy so long as continues to see the ball well.
More News
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues