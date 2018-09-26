Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Heating up as season winds down
Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.
Aguilar got the scoring started for the Brewers with his first-inning home run, and he chipped in two more singles before things were all said and done. Aguilar struggled over the first half of September, but he is heating up again at the right time for the Brewers and fantasy players, hitting .333/.400/.639 with three home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs over his last 10 games.
