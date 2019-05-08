Aguilar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Aguilar has reclaimed the primary first-base duties for the Brewers, starting eight of the last 10 games, but he will get a day off Wednesday in order to give fellow first baseman Eric Thames a start. Aguilar owned a woeful .368 OPS as recently as April 28, but a good run at the plate has that mark now sitting at .590 -- not great, still, but far better.