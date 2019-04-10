Aguilar went 0-for-5 in Tuesday's 11-8 loss to the Angels.

Aguilar has now gone hitless over each of his last five games to drop his season average to .111. While Aguilar's poor numbers can mostly be attributed to a .138 BABIP rather than any uptick in his strikeout rate -- which sits at a more-than-acceptable 15.9 percent -- the 2018 All-Star isn't doing a good job of squaring up on the ball at the moment. He owns a 3.2 Brls/PA% for the season, well down from his 2018 mark (8%).

