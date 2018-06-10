Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

Aguilar started the scoring Saturday with a two-run home run in the first inning, and now has five RBI in the last two games. The 27-year-old's consistency has dropped a bit after his stellar start to the season but still carries a .297/.368/.558 slash line with 11 home runs in 165 at-bats. Eric Thames (thumb) is currently on rehab assignment at Triple-A Colorado Springs and is nearing a return from the disabled list, which will likely result is some type of a platoon situation at first base for the Brewers.