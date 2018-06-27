Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hits 17th homer Tuesday
Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Aguilar launched his 17th homer of the year off starter Jake Junis in the third inning of Tuesday's contest. Aguilar is now hitting .302/.361/.615 on the season, and his 51 RBI trail only Atlanta's Freddie Freeman (54) among MLB first basemen. The 27-year-old hit .265 with 16 homers and 52 RBI in 133 games last year for Milwaukee, and he's eclipsing those numbers so far this season.
More News
-
