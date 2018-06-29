Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Reds.

Aguillar turned on a high fastball from Anthony DeSclafani in the third inning for his 19th home run of the season. He has now homered in three consecutive games and has eight longballs in his past eight starts. Although the Brewers' lineup remains crowded, Aguilar has started 19 of the team's 23 games in June, often batting in the middle of the lineup. He is among the hottest hitters in the majors and is an asset in every category but stolen bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories