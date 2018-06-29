Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Hits 19th homer
Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Reds.
Aguillar turned on a high fastball from Anthony DeSclafani in the third inning for his 19th home run of the season. He has now homered in three consecutive games and has eight longballs in his past eight starts. Although the Brewers' lineup remains crowded, Aguilar has started 19 of the team's 23 games in June, often batting in the middle of the lineup. He is among the hottest hitters in the majors and is an asset in every category but stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...