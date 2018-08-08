Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Aguilar took starter Clayton Richard deep in the first inning for his 27th home run of the year. Aguilar is tied for third in the NL in home runs and is tied for fourth in the league in RBI (79), but he leads in both categories among all MLB first basemen. The 28-year-old is also tied for 10th in the majors with a .935 OPS.