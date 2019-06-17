Aguilar hit a pinch-hit home run in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

Homers have been few and far between for Aguilar, who hit just his fifth long ball of the season Sunday. Aguilar has had some success at the dish lately, hitting .316 and posting a .907 OPS over his last 21 plate appearances, but because of his .632 OPS on the season, he started just 6 of the last 23 games for the Brewers.

